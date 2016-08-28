One of Britain’s leading broadcasters has blacked out its programmes for an hour in hopes of spurring viewers to get some exercise.

ITV shut down broadcasts on several of its channels on Saturday morning as part of its effort to entice U.K. citizens to sports clubs, which are being opened for free this weekend as part of a national event called “I Am Team GB”.

Many viewers lauded ITV’s challenge to couch potatoes, describing on social media the activities they’d been inspired to do. Others stuck to their sofas and poked fun at the gesture.