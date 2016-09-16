Kirti, who lives in a small village in Rajasthan, lost both her hands in an accident

Twelve-year-old Kirti Hemraj, who lives in a village in rural Rajasthan, was undaunted when she lost both her arms in an accident. With hard work and practice, Kirti has perfected the art of writing using a foot.

Now, Kirti has received support from a philanthropic organisation that has assured her of help in gettting artificial limbs.

Kirti, a resident of Mudiya Lalita in Bharatpur district, lost both her arms four years ago when she came in contact with a live electrical wire when she went out to relieve herself in the fields.

Doctors at Sawai Man Singh Government Hospital here amputated her arms and the fingers of her right foot to save her life.

A student of Class 8 at the government upper primary school in Mudiya Lalita, Kirti has scored good marks in both Class 6 and 7. She wants to become a school teacher.

Bharatpur-based Lupin Foundation provided financial assistance of Rs.11,000. The foundation’s executive director, Sita Ram Gupta, put the cheque in her pocket at a small ceremony in the village last week.

Kirti’s father, Hemraj, told The Hindu that the disability pension of Rs.500 a month given by the government was not sufficient to meet the educational and health needs of his daughter. The farmer wants his daughter to pursue higher studies.

Mr. Gupta has assured Kirti’s father that his organisation would try its best to get artificial limbs for Kirti. The Foundation would also monitor her academic progress and take care of her health and nutritional requirements.

After getting assistance from the Swachh Bharat Mission, Mr. Hemraj has constructed a toilet at home.

“I don’t want my other children to go to the fields and risk a similar accident,” he said.