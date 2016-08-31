Here's a quick glance at today's top stories:
1. Petrol prices hiked by Rs. 3.38/litre, diesel by Rs. 2.67
2. Let the late Russian’s family keep London silver medal: Yogeshwar
3. Justice Dhingra hints at irregularities in Haryana land deals case
4. John Kerry calls on Narendra Modi
5. Return Singur land to farmers, SC orders West Bengal govt.
6. GDP growth slows down to 7.1%
7. After oil, Mukesh Ambani waits to run a digital empire
8. Quiz: Women fighting the fight
9. Heavy rains pound Hyderabad, 4 kids among 7 killed
10. Maldives court issues arrest warrant for Nasheed
