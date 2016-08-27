Here's a quick glance at today's top stories:

1. Sharif to send 22 special envoys to world capitals to highlight Kashmir

2. National Herald case: court issues notice to Sonia, Rahul

3. Hold talks with all stakeholders, Mehbooba tells Modi

4. Two staff killed in Murshidabad hospital fire

5. Execute pro-poor agenda of Modi govt., Shah tells BJP CMs

6. Saketh Myneni makes it to U.S. Open singles main draw

7. 54321: The numbers game (Film review by Baradwaj Rangan)

8. Dhaka cafe attack mastermind killed

9. Evin Lewis - The West Indian who hit the fifth fastest hundred in T20.

10. After a life of 62 years, cancer separates Canada couple

