Stray dog menace was the mosr debated issue of the day. A file Photo: K.R. Deepak

1. An opinion article on the Centre’s assistance package for Andhra Pradesh drew a lot of comments for the day. The piece spoke about how the package is more than what the special category status could have brought in.

A particular comment drew many likes, as the user specified details with regard to AP's package.

2. The Supreme Court had observed that compassion for stray dogs cannot hold a society to ransom. “Compassion should be shown towards stray dogs but ... these animals cannot be allowed to become a menace to society," the Justices observed.

Users voiced their opinions on how and why the menace has to be curbed. A user commented about what other issues the Supreme Court should handle. It received a number of likes.

3. Maharashtra CM Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis responded to a disabled doctor’s online petition. The article received many appreciations from readers.

4. Indian-American scientist Ramesh Raskar bagged an innovation award worth $500,000. His achievements in imaging technology was groundbreaking.

5. As Lakshmipathy Balaji decided to call time on the longer version of the game, comments poured in for the cricketer.