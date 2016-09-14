1. With regard to violence in Bangalore over the Cauvery river dispute, an article was published today on Tamil film industry's reaction to the violence.

The following comment received many likes and dislikes from both sides of the debate.

2. Amit Shah triggered a fresh controversy over the legacy of Onam, depicting the harvest festival of Kerala as ‘Vaman Jayanti’. Here is an acerbic response:

3. An interview with Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and strongman of Siwan, Mohd Shahabuddin was one of the most commented articles on the website.

4. On the news of Javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia winning gold at the Paralympics, a reader pointed to a glaring irony.

5. At a time when Indo-Pak ties are fraught with tension, this comment on an opinion piece on the Afghanistan-Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement pushed the case for a reengagement.