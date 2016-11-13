FinMin to allow ATM withdrawals upto Rs. 2,500 per day

The weekly limit of Rs. 20,000 for withdrawal from bank accounts has been increased to Rs. 24,000.

There is pain now, but the country will gain more, says Modi

"I agree that there is pain because of my decision, but the country will gain more," said Mr. Modi.

‘Maoists depend on sympathisers to tide over cash crunch’

Naxals trying to deposit old currency through sympathisers

Does Donald Trump’s victory spell the end of the West?

Mr. Trump would be political kryptonite in Europe, avoided like the plague by leaders like François Hollande or Angela Merkel.

Kohli’s brave heart display saves India

India managed to reach 172 for six in 52.3 overs and were never really in the hunt.

Tsunami hits New Zealand coast after powerful earthquake

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.8 struck central New Zealand just after midnight, the U.S. Geological Survey said, generating a tsunami that hit the northeast coast of the South Island.

Mistry's office issues strong rebuttal to Tata sons

Cyrus Mistry’s office on Sunday evening issued a strong rebuttal to Tata Sons questioning the role of independent directors, who supported the ousted Tata Sons Chairman to continue as Chairman of operating companies like Indian Hotels and Tata Chemicals.

Many U.N. member states back India’s bid for permanent seat

India’s bid for a permanent seat in a reformed United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has received a strong support from many member states of the world body, including the United Kingdom and France, which emphasised that the U.N.’s top unit must reflect the emergence of new global powers.

Centre’s actions have turned common man’s position from bad to worse, says Yechury

Lashing out at the Centre for halting the economy by anti-people measures, CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said on Saturday that the actions of the Prime Minister only reminded of the Tughlaq regime.

As ATMs run out of cash, RBI ‘encourages’ public to go digital

Amid long queues at bank branches and automated teller machines (ATMs) running out of cash, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has urged citizens to switch to alternative modes of payments such as such as pre-paid cards, credit and debit cards, mobile banking, and Internet banking.