Recalibration of ATMs will take up to three weeks, says Jaitley

RBI and banks have stacked up enough currency to replace the Rs. 14 lakh crore worth of Rs.1000/500 notes, the Finance Minister says.

Modi hints at more action to unearth black money

‘I will check records [of people holding unaccounted money] since Independence and will deploy as many people as required for this’

Ready to work with CPI(M) against BJP, says Mamata

Taking on the Union government on demonetisation of Rs. 1000 and Rs. 500 notes, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday urged all Opposition parties — including her arch rival, the Communist Party of India (Marxist), to unite against the BJP-led Central government.

Jayalalithaa's discharge depends on her progress: Apollo Hospitals

Her infection is fully under control, but she needs reinvigoration to go back, says its Chairman Dr. Pratap C. Reddy.

30 killed, 100 injured in Pak shrine blast

Nearly 30 people, including women and children, were killed and more than 100 injured today in a blast at a popular shrine in Pakistan’s volatile Balochistan province, officials said.

Adequate stocks of salt available, says Govt.

The Union government on Saturday dismissed the rumours of shortage of salt in the market, saying adequate stocks are available across the country, including Uttar Pradesh, Delhi-NCR and Tamil Nadu.

Currency printing presses running at full capacity: RBI

'There is ample time for people to exchange old notes; no need put avoidable strain on banks'

We need a win-win situation for fishermen on both sides: Samaraweera

Full transcript of Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Mangala Samaraweera’s interview to The Hindu

Facebook bug ‘kills’ Mark Zuckerberg, other users

A bug accidentally killed several Facebook users — including founder Mark Zuckerberg — with messages being posted on their accounts meant for memorialised profiles.

England has to do it all in six hours

When Ravichandran Ashwin came up with another splendid half century knock, it did not appear if there was any demon in the pitch for well over three hours on Saturday afternoon, when, actually, the pitch was supposed to have undergone a drastic change at the top, set to turn square and play all tricks.