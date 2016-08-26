Here's a quick glance at today's top stories:

Supreme Court admits Muslim woman's plea to declare triple talaq illegal

The Supreme Court on Friday took on board a petition by a West Bengal-based Muslim woman to declare the practices of ''talaq-e-bidat'' (triple talaq), ''nikah halala'' and polygamy under the Muslim personal laws illegal and unconstitutional.

Bombay High Court allows women’s entry into Haji Ali Dargah sanctum

In a landmark judgment, the Bombay High Court on Friday allowed women to enter inside the sanctum of the Haji Ali dargah.

Difference between shallow and deep earthquakes

The August 24, 2016 earthquake in Italy was a lot weaker than the one hit Myanmar the same day, but it did far more damage because it happened at a shallower depth. The Associated Press explains the difference between shallow and deep earthquakes.

Who is fighting who in Syria

Syria's conflict broke out in March 2011 with peaceful protests against President Bashar al-Assad's government but has evolved into a complex war involving jihadist groups and regional and international powers.

What it would take to probe Proxima b?

Imagine an integrated chip having among other necessities a camera and a battery in something weighing a gram or so.

Top French court suspends burkini ban

France's highest administrative court on Friday suspended a controversial ban on the burkini by a French Riviera town after it was challenged by rights groups. In a judgement expected to lead to bans being overturned in around 30 towns, the State Council ruled the measure was a "serious and clearly illegal violation of fundamental freedoms".