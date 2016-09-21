U.S. House bill seeks to designate Pakistan state sponsor of terrorism
Understanding the rationale behind rail, general budgets' merger
Uri attack: India summons Pak. High Commissioner, provides evidence
Ábsconder in journalist Rajdeo murder case surrenders, sent in 14 days judicial custody
BCCI defies Lodha panel, MSK Prasad heads selection committee
Race Course Road is now Lok Kalyan Marg
Management board an ideal option to end Cauvery impasse: CWC chief
Climate deal comes one step closer to effect at United Nations
Father’s killers enjoy high office: Fatima Bhutto
More In: News