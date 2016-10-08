A look at the top headlines of the day:

1. Ready to give befitting reply to sub-conventional threats: Raha

IAF chief Arup Raha on Saturday asserted that the armed forces are prepared to give a befitting reply to sub-conventional threats and any other challenge facing the country even as he refused to comment on the political bickering over the surgical strike saying the forces will deliver and not talk.

2. Rajnath to review security at Indo-Pak border in Barmer

Amid rising tension in Indo-Pak ties, Union Minister Rajnath Singh will assess security arrangements on the border in Barmer district of Rajasthan. Mr. Singh along with Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Saturday arrived at Barmer from Jaisalmer, accompanied by Border Security Force (BSF) officials, sources said.

3. Jayalalithaa under constant monitoring: Apollo Hospital

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, hospitalised here last month, is undergoing lung decongestion as well as other “comprehensive measures” and continues to be under constant monitoring, Apollo Hospital said today.

4. Hurricane Matthew kills over 800 in Haiti

Hurricane Matthew killed almost 900 people and left tens of thousands homeless in Haiti earlier this week before plowing northward on Saturday over waters just off the U.S. southeast, where it caused flooding and widespread power outages.

5. Trump caught in 2005 tape making lewd remarks about women

Donald Trump’s White House campaign has been jolted with a 2005 video of him surfacing in which he is making lewd remarks about women, prompting a rare apology from the controversial Republican presidential candidate.

6. Coming to terms with Gandhi’s South African phase

Gandhi scholars generally see his political work in South Africa (1893-1914) as but a prelude to the remarkable role he played in reshaping the politics of the Indian freedom struggle.

7. PDP demands time-bound probe into minor’s death

The ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Saturday demanded a time-bound probe into the death of a minor boy allegedly due to pellet injuries suffered during clashes between protestors and security forces here.

8. No chance of breakthrough in ties with India under Modi: Aziz

Pakistan sees no hope of a breakthrough in relations with India under the Narendra Modi government, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s Advisor on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz has said and accused India of adopting a "hegemonistic attitude".