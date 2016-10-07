1. Supreme Court stops BCCI funds to State cricket associations
2. Hindu son can divorce wife if she tries to separate him from aged parents
3. TN Ministers meet Governor on Cauvery issue
4. News analysis on Pakistan govt.-military rift: Don’t bet on a new dawn yet
5. Nobel Peace Prize awarded to Colombian President
6. Haji Ali Dargah issue: SC extends HC's stay order till Oct. 17
7. Swamy seeks President’s rule in Tamil Nadu
8. India concerned as Ghana pulls down Mahatma Gandhi statue
9. Pierce Brosnan’s paan masala ad sends virtual world into a tizzy
10. Mirzya: ambitious tale of star-crossed lovers is a letdown
