A look at the top headlines of the day:
1. 'Jayalalithaa needs longer stay in hospital'
2. No need to give out video of surgical strikes: Parrikar
3. SC threatens to stop domestic cricket funding till BCCI ‘falls in line’
4. Sharif warns Army not to shield militants, claims ‘Dawn’
5. Villagers drape Dadri murder accused’s coffin in Tricolour
6. Rohith Vemula’s Dalit status not established, says Commission
7. Non-communicable diseases killed more Indians in 2015
8. Making decisions and backing them fully is real essence of a leader: Kohli
9. Paris climate pact to enter into force on Nov. 4
10. Tamil director approaches Anurag Kashyap for villain role
More In: News