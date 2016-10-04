A look at the top headlines of the day:
1. RBI cuts repo rate by 25 basis points
2. Jayalalithaa’s condition ‘continues to improve’, says Apollo Hospitals
3. Supreme Court orders Karnataka to release 2,000 cusecs daily to TN
4. Aadhaar must for LPG subsidy after November
5. Economic impact of India-Pak tensions will be marginal: Jaitley
6. BCCI threatens to call off NZ series, Lodha clarifies on directive to banks
7. Sharapova’s doping ban cut from 2 years to 15 months
8. Assange vows to release ‘significant’ material on US election
9. Ponzi schemes play with lives in Andhra Pradesh
10. SC directs Delhi Lieutenant Governor, Kejriwal to meet on chikungunya, dengue
