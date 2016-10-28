A look at some of the top headlines of the day:
1. 15 Pakistan Rangers killed in retaliatory firing since Oct. 21, says BSF
2. You want to wipe out judiciary, CJI tells Centre on appointment of judges
3. India condemns expulsion of diplomat by Pakistan
4. 'Islamic State slaughtered at least 232 near Mosul last week'
5. With cosy lead, advantage Hillary as race tightens in key states
6. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil: Sluggish narrative overtakes a fresh film
7. 'Kaashmora' is fun, but the jokes dry up fast
8. Kodi: Polls apart and flying high
9. 'Shivaay': stylish with an archaic heart
10. What we could pick up from Bairavaa’s teaser
More In: News