A look at the top headlines of the day:
1. "Malicious allegations", says Tata group of Mistry’s remarks in email
2. Soldier killed, another injured in north Kashmir
3. Chinese Communist Party declares Xi ‘core’ leader: Xinhua
4. Supreme Court refuses to go into permissibility of religion in political speeches
5. Two nabbed for selling classified information to Pakistan
7. India to have 1 bn mobile subscribers by 2020: Study
8. Two Yazidi women who gave the slip to IS win Sakharov prize: sources
9. Wildlife populations plunge almost 60 per cent since 1970
10. Tesla up on surprise profit, reassurance on capital plans
More In: News