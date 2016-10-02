Here's a quick glance at today's top stories:
1. India ratifies historic Paris climate deal at U.N.
2. India has never attacked another country, coveted territory: Narendra Modi
3. A Pakistan boat with 9 crew apprehended by Coast Guard off Gujarat coast
4. Efforts on to secure release of captured Indian soldier, says Parrikar
5. Jayalalithaa advised a few more days at hospital
6. Nitish Kumar issues new liquor law with harsher provisions
7. Blast at Spain cafe injures 90 during carnival
8. Rohit steers India to big lead, fighting New Zealand on backfoot
9. Scared of not living up to expectations after ‘Pink’: Taapsee
10. Sivaji Ganesan was the lion of Tamil cinema: Lata Mangeshkar
