Here's a quick glance at today's top stories:

Bob Dylan wins Literature Nobel

The 2016 Nobel Prize in Literature has been awarded to Bob Dylan “for having created new poetic expressions within the great American song tradition”. Dylan, 75, was born on May 24, 1941 in Duluth, Minnesota.

Thailand’s King Bhumibol Adulyadej, world's longest-reigning monarch, dies

Thailand’s King Bhumibol Adulyadej (88), who was the world’s longest reigning monarch, died in a hospital on Thursday, the palace said in an announcement. It, however,did not give the reason for his death.

Antonio Guterres appointed UN Secretary-General

The 193 member states of the General Assembly adopted the resolution by acclamation, appointing 67-year-old Mr. Guterres as the ninth U.N. Secretary-General to take over from Ban Ki-moon, whose tenure will end on December 31, 2016.

All India Muslim Personal Law Board opposes uniform civil code

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) and other Muslim outfits on Thursday announced their boycott of the Law Commission’s exercise to seek inputs for a uniform civil code, and accused the government of waging a “war” against the community.

Stage set for India-New Zealand ODI encounters

First ODI will be played at Dharamsala on October 16. Out of 93 ODIs played so far, India has won 46 matches and the Kiwis 41. Five matches saw no results and one was a tie.

Four children killed in Mumbai building collapse

The building is located on Anant Kanekar Marg, Behrampada, near National School in Bandra East

BJP to hit UP election campaign trail in early November

In an indication that the surgical strikes across LoC will be part of the party’s campaign, the Defence Minister will address a few public meetings.

Maldives quits Commonwealth, against ‘unfair treatment’ after Nasheed ouster

Says the grouping has sought to take punitive actions against the island nation since 2012 after the then President resigned.