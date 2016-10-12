Here's a quick glance at today's top stories:
Arun Jaitley, Amit Shah visit hospital to enquire about Jayalalithaa’s health
Quiz: Epic love - Find out if you know enough about epic love stories!
Move over, Spotify. Amazon is in the game
Pampore encounter ends, infiltration bid foiled in Tangdhar
Donald Trump declares war on Republican Party
How’s the economy really doing?
Theresa May concedes Parliament debate on Brexit, but rules out vote
Jyotika’s next film titled ‘Magalir Mattum’
Salafism brought Kerala IS group together
Major share of credit goes to PM, says Parrikar
More In: News