Here's a quick glance at today's top stories:

Panneerselvam gets Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s portfolios

Modi likens war on terror to killing of Ravan at Ramlila event

India completes 3-0 whitewash against New Zealand

Samsung halts production of Galaxy Note 7

Nagaland, Manipur cheer as Amur falcons arrive

Amit Shah, Arun Jaitley likely to visit Chennai Apollo Hospitals on Wednesday

Putin postpones visit to France amid diplomatic tensions

Tiger Woods delays comeback

Amitabh Bachchan turns 74

Govt can now fix retail prices of essential commodities

More In: News