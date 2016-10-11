Here's a quick glance at today's top stories:
Panneerselvam gets Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s portfolios
Modi likens war on terror to killing of Ravan at Ramlila event
India completes 3-0 whitewash against New Zealand
Samsung halts production of Galaxy Note 7
Nagaland, Manipur cheer as Amur falcons arrive
Amit Shah, Arun Jaitley likely to visit Chennai Apollo Hospitals on Wednesday
Putin postpones visit to France amid diplomatic tensions
Govt can now fix retail prices of essential commodities
More In: News