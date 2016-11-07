Here are top stories of the day:
Vijay Mallya among 57 fugitives India wants UK to send back
Now, Kerala govt. favours entry of women into Sabarimala temple
Two Kannada actors drown during film shoot
SC to hear plea tomorrow on Delhi air pollution
Six players to watch out for in India-England Test series
Over 600 Indian-Americans celebrate Chhath in U.S.
U.K. offers easier visa scheme for Indian businessmen
Strike a balance between using social media wisely and not losing touch with the real world.
