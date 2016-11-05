Here are the top stories of the day
Criticism on NDTV India ban ill-informed, says Venkaiah Naidu
Shivpal, Akhilesh refuse to bury hatchet at SP silver jubilee bash
I was fired for just being there at my position: Nirmalya Kumar
Delhi resembles a gas chamber, Centre needs to intervene: Kejriwal
An extension that weeds out “clickbait” headlines
Amit Shah kicks off U.P. poll campaign
A blow-by-blow account of how eight SIMI undertrials escaped from Bhopal Central Jail.
Benedict Cumberbatch goes from Sherlock to Dr. Strange
Director Rajesh and G. V. Prakash chat about how they’ve tapped into the local with Kadavul Irukaan Kumaru
