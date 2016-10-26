The salaries of the President and the Vice-President may go up three fold as the Union Home Ministry has prepared a proposal for raising the emoluments of the country’s two top functionaries.

The move comes following the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission’s recommendations which have created an anomalous situation in which the salary of the President is Rs. 1 lakh less than that of the country’s topmost bureaucrat, the Cabinet Secretary.

Cabinet approval soon





The proposal is expected to be placed before the Union Cabinet for its approval soon, official sources said. At present, the President gets Rs. 1.50 lakh per month, the Vice-President Rs. 1.25 lakh and the Governor Rs. 1.10 lakh.

As per the proposal, the President’s salary may go up to Rs. 5 lakh and that of the Vice-President up to Rs. 3.5 lakh, the sources said.

After the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission awards, the Cabinet Secretary gets Rs. 2.5 lakh per month and a Secretary in the Union government draws Rs. 2.25 lakh per month.

After the Cabinet gives its nod, Bills to this effect will be tabled in Parliament, possibly in the coming winter session, for passage.

Salaries of the President, the Vice-President and Governors were last hiked in 2008 when Parliament had approved a three-fold increase.

Corrections & Clarifications:

This article has been edited for an error.