Stung by remarks, Cong. may ban Rane’s re-entry

more-in

PUNE: The Congress here on Monday said the criticism of the party’s vice president Rahul Gandhi by former Goa Congerss MLA Vishwajit Rane was done at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president Amit Shah.

Mr. Rane has called Mr. Gandhi a “non-serious” and an inaccessible leader, whose leadership would reduce the Congress to 20 seats across the country in the 2019 general election. Mr. Rane happens to be son of seniormost Congress legislator Pratapsingh Rane who is also a former Chief Minister.

“Congress has a non-serious leader called Rahul Gandhi. He is not serious about the people of the State who give you a mandate, not serious about government formation. He is not even accessible. Seriousness of a leader is very important for a party to grow,” Mr. Rane who recently joined the BJP and is aspiring to be inducted as a Minister in the State Cabinet ahead of contesting by-election in Valpoi constituency from BJP said.

All India Congress Committee Secretary Girish Chodankar told presspersons at a press conference in the city on Monday that Mr.Rane had embarrassed the Congress, by first going missing during the assembly floor test in March and then quitting the party on the same day.

Mr. Chodankar said that the party would think of putting a ban on Rane’s re-entry into the Congress for a period of six year because of the “embarrassment caused to the party”.

“He is no longer with us. He is now with the BJP and singing the tunes of Modi and Shah. His comments cannot be taken seriously,” Mr. Chodankar said.

Mr. Rane was present at a party rally organised by the BJP to felicitate Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar and Shah here on Monday.

After publicly criticizing the Congress leadership for not acting quickly enough to form government in Goa despite emerging as the single largest party in the February 4 polls, Mr. Rane had gone missing during the subsequent floor test on March 16 and resigned from the Congress on the same day.