Stay off the sea, Goa advisory to tourists

more-in

Panaji: With pre-monsoon rains lashing Goa on Wednesday, Drishti Lifesaving, the State-appointed lifeguard agency manning the coastline has issued an advisory asking locals as well as tourists to not venture into the sea for the next 48 hours as the sea is expected to be rough and heavy showers are expected over the next few days.

The Indian Meteorological Department office here confirmed on Wednesday that Goa would receive heavy showers over the next 48 hours.

Red flags have been posted across all beaches under Drishti’s surveillance indicating the strictly no-swim zones. Depending on the weather, the advisory will continue to be in effect as the south-west monsoon is likely to hit the State in the first week of June, said P.N. Pandey, General Manager (Operations), Drishti Lifesaving Pvt. Ltd.

“It is advisable to steer clear of the high tide line. Even wading into the sea can be risky. We are closely monitoring the weather conditions. Our team of lifeguards present along the coast are monitoring the surroundings. The team is trained to carry out rescues even in rough weather,” said Mr. Pandey.

The Goa government shuts down the beaches for swimming and all water sports activities from June to September every year. The State also observes a 61-day fishing ban from June 1 to July 31, with nearly 1,500 trawlers pull their nets off the territorial waters for the entire period.