Special police units to tackle crime against minor girls in Maharashtra

NAGPUR: The Minister of State for Home in the Devendra Fadnavis cabinet Deepak Kesarkar on Friday announced the formation of special police squads to prevent and investigate crime against minor girls after several women members of the Legislative Council alleged that the cases of molestation, eve-teasing and other crime against minor girls had increased.

Speaking during a “short discussion” Shiv Sena MLC Neelam Gorhe said, “The cases of molestation and eve teasing of minor girls in the state have increased. There are reports of suicides by girls after eve-teasing. The victims are being threatened. The atmosphere of the police stations should be such that the victims should feel at home, however, the young girls are made to run from one police station to another which adds to their suicidal tendencies. There is a need to increase the sensitivity of our policemen. In such cases, the police can also file complaints if the victim is reluctant but that doesn’t seem to be happening. The Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code should be explained to constables to increase its effectiveness. There should be a fast track court for every rape case.”

Senior NCP leader and MLC Vidya Chavan said people were scared to raise a girl child these days (because of increase in crime against women and minor girls).

“The Home Ministry is coming up with projects (to prevent crime against minor girls) but such projects are limited to urban areas and the rural areas are being neglected. Minor girls are not even safe in ashram schools (residential schools). The police department, which should be protecting the girls and women, is also involved in atrocities on them. Women are not safe even inside the jails and are facing atrocities. Teenage girls are easy targets (for miscreants). Many of them are scared to go to schools or colleges. Please take serious cognisance of such cases,” she appealed to the government.

The BJP MLC Smita Wagh also joined the Shiv Sena and NCP woman legislatures and demanded “speedy justice” in cases of crime against minor girls and women.

Replying to their concerns, Mr. Kesarkar announced that special police units, headed by a DSP-level officer would be appointed in all 36 districts.

Apart from the DSP, the special police units would include three police officials and 12 police constables.

The Minister also announced the formation of a seven-member committee, consisting of the legislators and women IPS officers to ensure “effective implementation” of women-centric programs of the state government.

“We have also decided to set up special complaint boxes in every school and college for the girls who are scared to come to the police stations to lodge complaints,” Mr. Kesarkar informed the House.