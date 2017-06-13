School admission: CEO denies charges

more-in

Chief Education Officer S. Shanthi has denied the accusations raised by social activist A. Palanikumar that his complaints raised against Kongu Vellalar Matriculation school along Angeripalayam road were not looked into and action was not taken against the school.

“We thoroughly checked the documents/files pertaining to his child’s admission. It has been ascertained that there were no violations of Right to Education Act guidelines alleged by Mr. Palanikumar,” she told The Hindu.

Mr. Palanikumar, who recently joined the Aam Aadmi Party, gave a complaint to District Collector K.S. Palanisamy on Monday evening seeking action against the CEO for “not taking action” against the school for the violations of Right to Education (RTE) rules.

According to him, the school has asked for charges towards the books and other materials supplied to his child despite been admitted under RTE quota.

“This thwarts the purpose of RTE Act of free education,” he claimed.

Ms. Shanthi clarified that only tuition fees were exempted for the students who were admitted under the RTE.

“In Mr. Palanikumar’s case, his child did not get selected under the RTE. Even then, the school authorities allowed to consider the child under RTE and gave tuition fees exemption. The trust which runs the school even offered to bear entire school expenses too but was not accepted by Mr. Palanikumar and was making baseless allegations,” she said.

S. Govindappan, vice-president and administrator of the school, said the entire fees structure was displayed in the school.

“We never take donations. The school trust, comprising 663 members of people from other fields of businesses, run the institution by contributions from their earnings,” he clarified.

He said that the notices sent by the Corporation on a complaint from Mr. Palanikumar on the additional classrooms been constructed, were promptly replied.