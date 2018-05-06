Projects to handle drought issues

more-in

The district administration is gearing up to launch a host of projects at Mullankolly, Poothadi and Pulpally grama panchayats in Wayanad to deal with drought-related issues.

A review meeting, chaired by District Collector S. Suhas, on measures to be adopted in drought-hit areas decided to form a green belt on the 10-km stretch of the Kabini riverbank by planting tree saplings.

Wayanad package

The State government had earmarked a sum of ₹2.15 crore in the 2017-18 fiscal and ₹2.85 crore for 2018-19 under the Wayanad package to handle drought-related issues in the district.

The meeting also decided to plant seedlings of mango, jackfruit, Ayani and Neermaruthu trees on private land. One lakh tree saplings will be planted on the premises of select schools with the support of the social forestry division, and 500 wells will be recharged.

The meet discussed various conservation measures to protect the Kabani riverbank and decided to construct check dams, besides recharging open wells and renovating streams and rivulets. An action plan was approved for the purpose.

It discussed the possibilities of establishing bio-fence on the fringes of the forest to deter wild animals, especially elephants.

The meeting also decided to expand fodder grass cultivation, construct check dams, ponds and earthen dams in rivulets and streams in drought-affected areas. Rain gauges will be installed at six spots.