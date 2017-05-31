Police ambush Maoists in Chhattisgarh

more-in

Nagpur: For the first time in the history of Maoist combat in Chhattisgarh, the state police on Wednesday ambushed a group of Maoists in Narayanpur district.

However, there was no confirmation of any casualty during the ambush.

“There was an encounter in Chhote Raynar area of Narayanpur on Wednesday morning between the Maoists and a joint team of the district reserve guard and Special Task Force of Chhattisgarh police. The encounter began at 5 a.m. The Maoists had torched a passenger bus in this area on Monday night after which the traffic on this road was disrupted. The police team had laid an ambush following a tip-off on their movements,” said Narayanpur district Superintendent of Police (SP) Santosh Singh.

“The Maoists managed to escape from the spot as the police team was getting dominant. The police party is safe and there was no injury to anyone,” added Mr. Singh.

When asked if there was any casualty to the Maoists, he said that he was “not sure”.

In another incident in the same area, the Narayanpur district police managed to arrest seven Maoists from Tekanar area under Dhanora police station limits.

A press note issued by Chhattisgarh police said all seven Maoists were produced before a court on Wednesday.

This area has seen a spurt in face-offs between the security forces and the Maoists in the past week.

Seven Maoist supporters were arrested from the same area after an encounter with security forces on May 28 and a private passenger bus was torched by the Maoists on Dhanora-Orchha road a couple of days ago. Some construction vehicles were also torched by the Maoists in this area a few days ago.

The SP attributed the increasing clashes between the Maoists and the security forces in this area to the aggressive road construction works of Narayanpur-Orchha road under the protection of the security forces.

“They are vehemently opposing the construction of this road. But we are continuing with the work,” Mr.Singh claimed.

Police seize weapons, Maoist literature in Gadchiroli

In a separate development, Maharashtra police claimed to have recovered a weapon and some Maoist material after an encounter with the Maoists in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra.

The encounter took place in Karwafa forest of Jarawandi area of Gadchiroli.