Man killed in road accident

Senthil Murugan(36) was killed when the lorry he was driving collided with a bus at Chettipalayam on Palakkad-Neelalmbur stretch around 2.30 a.m. on Wednesday. Cleaner of the lorry, and a bus passenger have been admitted to a hospital. A case has been charged against Mourian, the driver of the bus.

Protest

Residents of Vakarayampalayam on Wednesday blocked road demanding that a Tasmac outlet in the locality be closed. The police removed around 50 people, including 25 women.

Stolen

Unidentified persons allegedly stole ₹ 4 lakh from a textile shop at Annur on Monday. Karuppusamy, owner of Shivani Kathar Bhavan, told the police that he had withdrawn ₹4 lakh from an ATM on Monday. Around 1.15 p.m., two men came to the shop and purchased clothes worth ₹ 5,500. As his shop did not have card swiping facility, they went to an ATM to withdraw the money. Later, Karuppusamy found the money missing from the rack.

Documents

A caravan operating for a film shoot unit at Pollachi was taken into custody due to lack of proper documents. The vehicle was checked by Regional Transport Office officials. Officials said that the caravan did not have some of the necessary documents required. They said that the owner of the vehicle has been asked to produce the same.