Maharashtra ACB files against Eknath Khadse

Pune: After much procrastination, the Maharashtra anti-corruption bureau (ACB), in compliance with the Bombay High Court’s directive of last month, finally lodged an FIR late Monday evening against former Maharashtra Revenue Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Eknath Khadse in connection with a case of alleged land grab of a prime plot belonging to the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) in Pune’s Bhosari area.

The ACB lodged a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act against the former revenue Minister, his wife, Mandakini, his son-in-law Girish Chaudhari will now probe how Mr. Khadse used his office as Revenue Minister to illicitly to seize a three-acre plot meant for industrial purposes for his private use near the sprawling township of Pimpri-Chinchwad.

The ACB was risking contempt of court if it failed to file the FIR by Monday evening, which marked the deadline given by the Court when it issued its order last month.

The anti-corruption agency will probe accusations of alleged pre-meditated “criminal conspiracy” between Mr. Khadse and his kin, and the original owner of the plot of land, Abbas Rasool Ukani, who has been named in the ACB complaint as well.

Early last month, the High Court directed the ACB to investigate and file an FIR against Mr. Khadse nine months after city-based whistleblower Hemant Gawande first filed a complaint against the former Minister last year which eventually led to the latter’s resignation from the State cabinet in May 2016.

It was Mr. Gavande’s accusation that first illumined Mr. Khadse’s allegedly murky transactions involving a prime plot of land belonging to the MIDC in Bhosari. He had lodged a police complaint against Mr. Khadse and his kin at Pune’s Bund Garden police station on May 30 last year.

According to Mr. Gavande, the original valuation of the plot, according to the Sub-Registrar, stood at Rs. 31 crore, a far cry from Mr. Khadse’s figure of Rs. 3.75 crore. Mr. Gavande alleged that the value of the property when Mr. Khadse’s kin applied for compensation would stand at Rs. 65 crore, twice the original market valuation (calculated as per the compensation under the new Land Acquisition policy of 2013).

After months of protracted investigation, the senior police inspector at Bund Garden police station had filed an affidavit in the High Court, stating that “no prima facie proof could be found against Mr. Khadse”, following which an FIR could not be lodged.

This affidavit allegedly played a major role in spurring the High Court’s directive ordering the State ACB to forthwith file the FIR against the former Minister, while slamming the Bund Garden police’s ‘clean chit’ to the former Minister.