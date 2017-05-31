HSC results declared, Maharashtra girls outshine boys

more-in

Pune: Girls scored better than boys in the results to Maharashtra Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) or Class XII declared on Tuesday by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE).

Girls recorded a whopping 93.05% leaving the boys far behind at 86.65%. Authorities said a total of 12.79 lakh students cleared the exams. In all, 14.29 lakh students appeared for the examinations held over a course of month between February 28 and March 25.

The cumulative pass percentage figure this year was 89.50%, a substantial jump of nearly three percentage points from last year’s figure of 86.60%.

The Science stream recorded a pass percentage of 95.85%, as compared to last year’s figure of 93.16%. The Arts stream recorded a pass percentage of 81.91%, a significant jump from last year’s 78.11 % while 90.57% of students in the Commerce stream cleared the exams, as compared to last year’s pass figure of 89.10% in that stream.

The Konkan division, where the least number of students appeared, recorded the ‘highest’ pass percentage in the State among the nine HSC divisions notching 95.20%, while the Mumbai division, where the maximum number of students appeared, registered the ‘lowest’ with 88.21%, behind Latur which chalked a pass figure of 88.22%.

Kolhapur came second after the Konkan, with 91.40% students clearing from there, followed by Pune which notched a pass percentage of 91.16.

The board, among the largest in the country, kept lakhs of students on tenterhooks owing to the delay in announcement of the results at a time when most other state and central boards including the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had already declared them.