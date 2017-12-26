Fadnavis govt. doing nothing for farmers: Raju Shetty

more-in

Nagpur: Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana chief Raju Shetty on Tuesday accused the Devendra Fadnavis government of not helping the distressed farmers.

Addressing a press conference on the third day of his Vidarbha tour, Mr. Shetty said that he has not come across a single farmer in the region, who has received the amount of loan waiver in his bank account.

“We expected that the government would announce some relief during the winter session of the Assembly. The loan waiver is turning out to be a major online scam. They announced an attractive figure to help the cotton farmers, but I don’t think they will get anything in reality,” the Hatkangale MP alleged.

“They (government) had declared compensation to the Soybean farmers two years ago, but they are yet to receive the benefit. Something similar seems to be happening with the cotton farmers. The compensation includes NDRF funds, compensation from seeds companies, and the crop insurance amount. There is no clarity on many aspects. The government should give some money from its coffers,” he said.

Mr. Shetty blamed seeds companies and the agriculture department for the bollworm attack. “You (government) should make the companies pay for the losses suffered by the cotton farmers. We are not against the technology, but we should be guarded against the companies who provide defective seeds. Our organisation’s protests forced the police to file FIRs against those companies.”

The farmers’ leader held the agriculture department and the Krishi Seva Kendra responsible for the spate of farmers’ deaths after spraying pesticides in Yavatmal and other districts.

Reiterating that his party is no more part of the National Democratic Alliance, Mr. Shetty said his party is equidistant from all political groups.

He announced that he will introduce a private member Bill in the Lok Sabha to ensure one-and-a-half-time rate for all the crops than the minimum support price.

“A farmer in Washim district committed suicide recently because he could not arrange money to pay for his son’s college fees. The farmer went to meet two ministers in the Cabinet. Both the ministers humiliated him. He went to Yavatmal and killed himself at a hotel. Farmers have committed suicide in Vidarbha. We found many suicide notes that said that they did not want Bullet trains or Metros, but proper MSP,” Mr. Shetty said.