Centre usurps States’ powers: Cong

KPCC president M.M. Hassan with former Union Minister P. Chidambaram and Congress leaders Ramesh Chennithala, Oommen Chandy, and others at the valedictory of the Janamochana Yatra in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: S. Mahinsha

more-in

Former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram on Wednesday expressed concern at the Narendra Modi government’s moves to usurp the powers of States and the drastic cut in their shares in the devolution of Central funds.

Addressing the valedictory function of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president M.M. Hassan’s Janamochana yatra here, he said the States’ proposals submitted to the 15th Finance Commission did not find favour with the Centre. This was part of the Modi government’s attempts to directly collect taxes. The move will sabotage State administrations and make the weaker ones totally dependent on the Centre.

He expressed concern at the growth of communal and fascist forces in the country, with Dalits, minorities and the weaker sections facing a sense of alienation.

Mr. Hassan wound up his yatra on Wednesday without frills, calling for a common platform to fight communal and fascist forces. The yatra was flagged off on April 7 from Kasaragod, throwing the spotlight on political violence and the need for a platform against communalism and fascism.

The organisers expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the yatra, which attracted large numbers of people at all the venues in the 14 districts it passed through.

The yatra was unique in its use of communication methods, the highlight being a digital protest campaign, Amma Mannassu, that lined up women to raise their voice against the cult of political violence.

Mr. Hassan said the yatra could also effectively intervene on local issues that cropped up at some places, including the row over SFI workers posting an obituary for Kanhagad Nehru College Principal Pushpaja on her retirement from service. He also took up the case of a Dalit woman autorickshaw driver at Payannur whose land was under threat of alienation.