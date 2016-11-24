Winners of ‘Kala Utsav’ felicitated

more-in

The students cultural troupe of the Government Higher Secondary School in Elachipalayam near Tiruchengode in Namakkal district brought laurels to the State by winning the third prize at the national level ‘Kala Utsav-2016,’ an annual festival to celebrate the talent of school children all over the country.

The school team won the bronze medal in the ‘theatre’ category at the festival held from November 13 – 18. The school was awarded a bronze trophy along with a cheque of Rs. 50,000.

‘Kala Utsav’ is the initiative of the Union Human Resource Development Ministry to present arts in education by nurturing and showcasing the artistic talent of school students at the secondary stage in the country.

The national event provide an opportunity and favourable environment to nurture and showcase their talents and help in making learning more concrete, creative and joyful. The utsav is so designed that it enabled the students explore, understand and showcase living art traditions.

Through the Kala Utsav young students got an opportunity to understand and celebrate cultural diversity at school, district and state and national level. The festival helped students understand country’s cultural heritage and its vibrant diversity amongst other stake holders.

Competitions were held in visual arts, dance, music and theatre sections and student troupes from different schools from 29 states and seven Union Territories and participated and displayed their talents. The first prize comprised of a golden trophy shield with a cash prize of Rs. 1.25 lakh, second prize a silver trophy with Rs. 75,000, and third prize a bronze trophy and Rs. 50,000. The prizes were awarded by Mahendra Nath Pandey, Minister of State for Human Resource Development.

At the State level competitions held last month, the student troupe of Government Higher Secondary School, Elachipalayam, was selected for the national competition in the ‘theatre’ event in the folk arts section.

A team of eleven students staged ‘Paanjali Sabatham’ as street play at Kala Utsav, vividly presenting the oath taken by Paanjali and her determination and grit. The entire team exhibited a coordinated effort for the successful and impressive display of the characters.

On their return, the team members were accorded a rousing reception at the school premises on Wednesday. P. Subramani, president of the Parent-Teachers Association, presided over the felicitation function. A. S. Muthusamy, in-charge of the association, Ramasamy, headmaster of the school, Konnaiyaru Puratchimuthu, former councillor of Elachipalayam panchayat union, Muthusamy, former headmaster of the school, felicitated the troupe members.

The students re-enacted the award winning play ‘Paanjali Sabatham’ once again at the school.