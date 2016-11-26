Water pipeline bursts

more-in

The pipeline that carries Pilloor water to the Coimbatore city burst at Amman Kovil, near Saravanampatty, on Saturday afternoon disrupting water supply. More than 40 houses in the area were inundated.

One house was partially damaged following a wall collapse. None was injured, though.

Sources in the Coimbatore Corporation said that around 2.20 p.m., a pre-stressed concrete pipe on the supply line near Amman Kovil burst sending out water. Coimbatore Corporation immediately asked pumping station near the treatment plant in Velliangadu to stop the motors.

By then 10 lakh litres of water or one million litre (1 MLD) had entered Amman Kovil damaging over 40 houses.

Velusamy’s house was partially damaged as a wall collapsed. None was hurt as he was away in Tirupathi, said sources.

The damaged pipeline was 5.5 m long and could have developed a hole for about 1 m.

The corporation’s job in the next 30 to 48 hours starting Saturday afternoon would be to remove the damaged pipeline and replace it with a mild steel pipeline of a similar dimension.

The corporation would divert water at Karattumedu to the new Main Storage Reservoir to supply to the city. This arrangement could reduce the water supplied to the city by 30 per cent. Or, the corporation would be able to supply close to 80 MLD for the next two days.

It was supplying close to 125 MLD to the city.