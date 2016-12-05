Walkway built at Rs. 83 lakh remains unused

more-in

A walkway which skirts the Ooty Lake, constructed at a cost of Rs. 83 lakh in 2008, has been abandoned to the elements, while tourists are also barred from using it.

The walkway, which starts at the Honeymoon Boat House, extends for about 1 km around the lake, offering spectacular views of the lake for tourists. There is also a sort of pier where tourists can sit and take in the views, while walkers can use the path to make their way up to the Deer Park during a leisurely evening stroll.

However, the walkway has been barred to tourists for many months, and consequently, has fallen into a state of disrepair. The ornamental lights that used to illuminate the walkway have also shattered, with pillars having collapsed onto the walkway.

An official from the Tourism Department said that the Forest Department had asked them to close the walkway for tourists as there were regular sightings on gaur in the area. There was no safety for tourists from wild animals, and we were instructed to bar the way, the official said.

Moreover, the walkway's relative isolation ensured that it turned into a popular, illegal drinking spot for local residents who would jump the chain-link fence and enter the area, the official said.

There are plans to open the walkway for tourists in the future, when the season kicks in. Officials do concede that there needs to be some maintenance done to the walkway before visitors are allowed inside.