Use app to air grievances, citizens told

more-in

The City Municipal Corporation has asked the citizens to download the Swachhata App, a mobile application of the Union Ministry of Urban Development to air their grievances.

Special Officer and Corporation Commissioner K.R. Selvaraj said that matters relating to garbage collection, disposal of animal carcasses, and other civic issues in all the 60 Wards could be taken up with the officials concerned using the application.

Citizens can send photographs, and short description through the application that will be taken up respective officials for the area.

After solving the matter, the official concerned would send photographs to the complainant, he said.