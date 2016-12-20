States

Two PHCs upgraded

Primary Health Centres (PHCs) at Madukkarai and Kinathukkadavu have recently been upgraded to the status of Government Hospitals.

Health Department officials said that they will soon be converted to 30-bedded hospitals.

The two hospitals, which used to have one doctor and paramedical team, will now get six doctors each and paramedical staff.

M. Tamilmani, Joint Director of Medical and Rural Health Services, Coimbatore, told The Hindu that the health services offered by the department in Madukkarai and Kinathukkadavu will improve.

“The government has sanctioned Rs. 45 lakh for Madukkarai hospital, and Rs. 1.30 crore for the Kinathukkadavu hospital,” said Dr. Tamilmani.

With this, the number of Government Hospitals in the district has increased to 14.

Printable version | Dec 22, 2016 11:04:02 PM

