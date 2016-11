Trains to be regulated

more-in

The Salem Railway Division has effected the following changes in the train services from November 26 due to track maintenance and renewal works at Erode yard:

November 27: Train 12677 KSR Bengaluru – Ernakulam inter-city express to be delayed at Erode for ten minutes and will depart from Erode junction after a delay of minutes.

November 29: Train 13352 Alleppey – Dhanbad Express will be detained at Thottipalayam for 15 minutes.

Train 66603 Salem – Coimbatore passenger will leave Erode Junction 30 minutes behind schedule and will arrive Coimbatore 25 minutes late.

Train 16340 Nagercoil – Mumbai CST Express will leave Erode after a delay of 30 minutes

Train 22815 Bilaspur – Ernakulam super fast express will leave Erode after a delay of 35 minutes

Train 12676 Coimbatore – Chennai Kovai Express will be regulated for ten minutes at Erode.

Train 56713 Tiruchi – Palakkad Town passenger will leave Erode late by 20 minutes.

December 2: Train 12677 KSR Bengaluru – Ernakulam inter-city express will be regulated at Erode for ten minutes.

December 4: Train 13352 Alleppey – Dhanbad express will be detained at Erode for 20 minutes.

Train 12678 Ernakulam – KSR Bengaluru inter-city express will be regulated at Erode for ten minutes.

December 6: Train 56826 Tirunelveli – Erode passenger will be regulated at Chavadipalayam Railway Station and will arrive at Erode Junction 25 minutes behind schedule

Train 13352 Alleppey – Dhanbad express will be regulated at Thottipalayam station and will arrive at Erode 15 minutes behind schedule.