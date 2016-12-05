Trains delayed

more-in

A few long distance trains were detained in railway stations between Erode and Sankagiri due to over-head equipment wire problem between Erode and Cauvery Railway Stations in the Erode – Salem section on Monday evening.

The pantograph of the electric locomotive of Coimbatore – Chennai Central ‘Kovai Express’ got damaged while entering Cauvery Railway Station, consequent to the problem prevailing in the OHE wire.

The Kovai Express got stranded while entering the Cauvery station, blocking the mid-section. On receiving information, a relief diesel locomotive was rushed from the Diesel Loco Shed, Erode and the Kovai Express was hauled to Cauvery Railway Station, clearing the mid-section.

Meanwhile, the Coimbatore – Chennai ‘Shatabdi Express’, the Tiruvananthapuram – Korba Express and the Tiruvananthapuram – Hyderabad ‘Sabari Express’ trains were detained in Erode Junction.

Kovai Express was detained for four hours and 40 minutes, Shatabdi for three hours, and Sabari Express for two hours and ten minutes.

All these trains were hauled with the help of diesel locomotives up to Sankagiri Railway Station, from where these trains continued their journey with the regular locomotives.

Salem Railway Division officials arranged rectification of the wire problem duly switching off the power of the particular stretch.

Consequent to this, Kanyakumari – Mumbai ‘Jayanthi Janatha Express’, Erode – Chennai ‘Yercaud Express’ and Mettupalayam – Chennai Central ‘Blue Mountain Express’ too were delayed.