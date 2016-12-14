States

Training programme

A free training programme on ‘Desi bird farming’ will be held at the Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Veterinary College and Research Institute on December 19.

A press release from N. Akila, Senior Scientist and Head, Krishi Vigyan Kendra, said that the training will deal with types of desi birds, feed management, disease that attacks birds, symptoms and disease prevention methods. For registration visit the KVK in person or register over phone: 04286-266345/266650 by December 18.

