Teams formed to check water connections

The Attur Municipality has formed five special teams to take a survey of the drinking water connections in the municipal limits.

The special teams will make a door to door visit to check the drinking water connections, said a press release from N. Ramakrishnan, Commissioner in-charge of the municipality here.

All illegal connections will be cut immediately, and a fine would be imposed on the person concerned. Legal action too would be taken.

He said that those drawing water from pipelines using motor pumps will face action. Their water connection would be cut and a fine will be imposed.

Residents of the town should remit the water tax dues immediately to avoid disconnection.

Due to the failure of the North East Monsoon, the water level has gone down in open wells, and borewells. Citizens should used the available drinking water meticulously without wasting it.

Citizens can prefer complaints regarding drinking water, street lights, and public health to authorities concerned through the toll free number 18004251140 between 10 a.m. and 5.45 p.m. during all working days.