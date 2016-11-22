Team to evaluate demonetisation effect in Tirupur

more-in

Tirupur: A group of three officials designated by Union Government is all set to carry out a comprehensive evaluation of the monetary situation in the district very shortly in an attempt to understand the impact of demonetisation on various segments of society.

Official sources told The Hindu that the team members would hold discussion with bank officials, District Collector, officials of various departments and people from various walks of life to get a feedback on the situation from five different angles.

The special team officials would initially check the currency availability in bank branches and ATMs across the district and the facilities set up at banks for withdrawal, deposit and exchange of currency notes.

Already, widespread complaints were there from the industrial clusters across the district about the lack of adequate currencies in the ATMs with many of the machines remaining non-operational for long time.

Even the ATM situated next door to the Lead Bank office in Tirupur Collectorate has not been opened for the past few days due to the non-availability of currencies especially in the denomination of Rs 100.

The team members would then examine whether the calibration of the ATMs to dispense Rs. 2,000 and the new Rs. 500 currency notes was going at the desired pace.

The impact of demonetisation on households, industrial and informal sectors, transportation, farmers and daily wage earners would be studied separately.

A report will be submitted to the government on the situation, sources said.