TASMAC outlet gutted

An outlet of the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) on a private land in Jagir Ammapalayam on the Steel Plant Road was gutted on Friday morning.

Lliquor bottles, and other properties worth Rs. 12.50 lakh were destroyed in the incident.

All TASMAC outlets were remaining closed for three days after the death of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. They reopened on Friday.

At about 6.30 a.m. road users found smoke emanating from the shop and informed the police.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel brought the fire under control in 30 minutes.

It was found that a small hole has been made in one of the concrete blocks in the rear of the shop to take away liquor bottles.

TASMAC officials said that liquor bottles, bill books, furniture, billing machines, and other items, were damaged.