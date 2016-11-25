States

Survey of street vendors begins

A survey to enumerate street vendors to protect their livelihood, and regulate them has begun in all the 33 town panchayats in the district.

District Collector V. Sampath in a press release here has said that the survey was being conducted according to the Tamil Nadu Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Scheme and Rules 2015.

Mr. Sampath said that vendors should provide their name, permanent address, date of birth, identity card, nature of business, place, among others to the enumerators.

