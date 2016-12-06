Stones thrown at CPI(M) office

more-in

An unidentified man allegedly damaged the window panes at the CPI(M) district office here during the early hours of Tuesday.

Some of the party members said that it did not look like part of any organised violence.

CPI (M) district executive committee member N. Gopalakrishnan, who was present in the party office at the time of incident, told The Hindu that he, along with security guard, came out of the office hearing the noise caused by the shattering of the glass pane.

“The guard saw a person going away on a motorcycle,” he said.

CPI(M) district secretary K. Subramanian said a complaint had been lodged with the police.