Speeding killed 177 this year

Speeding has claimed the lives of 177 so far this year in the city limits. Driving against the flow of traffic took the lives of 34.

A total of 241 deaths were reported in the city so far this year, according to statistics provided by the police.

Ten persons were killed while disobeying traffic rules, and 12 died while taking turns on roads without precaution.

Dangerous overtaking resulted in the death of five, three lost their lives while driving after consuming liquor, or changing lane carelessly, or because of poor road conditions.

On Monday, Kanhu Charan Mahali, ADGP (Welfare), held a meeting here to review traffic safety.

He asked them to take appropriate measures to reduce the number of accidents.

Coimbatore city witnessed 554 accidents this year in which commuters were grievously injured.

Of this, 421 cases were due to speeding. The city witnessed 550 accidents in which persons sustained minor injuries.