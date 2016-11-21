more-in

A renovated Swami Dayananda gallery and Gurutirtha, a monument in memory Swami Dayananda Saraswati, were inaugurated at the Arsha Vidya Gurukulam on Sunday as part of its Silver Jubilee celebrations.

According to a press release, the gallery portrays the life and activity of Swami Dayananda Saraswati through pictures. It was inaugurated by Swami Paramarthananda. The Gurutirtha was inaugurated by the chairman of Ramco Group Ramasubrahmaneya Rajha and Swami Viditamananda Saraswati, a senior disciple of Swami Dayananda Saraswati.

Three large bay windows allow a visitor to have a glimpse into every part of Swami Dayananda Saraswati’s abode. This method was adopted to ensure that the house is preserved for posterity.

The Silver Jubilee functions were attended by about 1,600 people from all over the world, the release added.