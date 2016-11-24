Science exhibition held

more-in

A self-sustaining model of village replete with use of renewable resources and optimisation of existing resources, a model of a motorcycle that will not start without a helmet, a traffic control system that uses magnetic force to arrest mobility of vehicles flouting norms, and a protective device for women causing momentary shock to attackers were among the models displayed in the Corporation Middle School along SKC Road in the city, one of the several venues for cluster-level science exhibition on Wednesday.

Similar exhibitions were conducted by the School Education Department's Sarva Siksha Abhiyan wing in 142 clusters spread across the district, under the aegis of Rastriya Avishkar Abhiyan for bringing out the latent talents of the students in primary and upper primary levels.

The models centred around five topics: health, industrial growth, transport and communication, use of sustainable and renewable resources, food production, and mathematical solutions for daily problems.

The spirit of 'Science, technology and mathematics for naton building' was inculcated among the students involved in making of the models with 'no cost, low cost' materials. Each cluster was provided with Rs. 10,000 to conduct the event. The models were prepared by the students themselves with peripheral mentoring by teachers, said Headmistress of the Corporation School Sumathy.

The host school which presented the model of self-sufficient village in terms of food production and energy generation bagged the overall medal at the cluster level.

SSA Block-Level Supervisor Isakiammal inaugurated the exhibition and presented the prizes.